FG Joins The Global Community To Mark 2019 World Food Day

ABUJA (Min of Agriculture and Rural Dev Report) – The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organisation, (FAO) and other relevant Developmental Partners and Stakeholders, have lined up activities to mark this year’s World Food Day.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Our Actions Are Our Future, Healthy Diets for A #ZeroHunger World’, which specifically addresses United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No 2 being ‘Zero Hunger’.

The event was established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, (FAO) since 1945 and is celebrated on 16th October of every year in over 180 countries around the world, to promote world-wide effective action to end hunger, malnutrition and poverty, and ensure that everyone at all times and place, has physical and economic access to nutritious food.

The activities are scheduled to officially kick off on 14th 0ctober, 2019, with a Sensitization Walk to create public awareness on the need to ensure food security and demonstrate government’s commitment. Other activities slated for the event include; Schools Quiz Competition, Press Briefing, Symposium/Colloquium, Photo Exhibition, amongst others.

The celebration will culminate in an Agric Show/Exhibition on 16th October, 2019where Agricultural Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria (NAFN), Agro-dealers, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Community-Based Value Chain Operators, Youth/Women in Agriculture, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and other Stakeholders will converge at the Agric Show Ground, KM 28, Abuja-Keffi Express Way, to showcase and exhibit agricultural potentials and establish synergy with current realities in the sector.

The World Food Day celebration in Nigeria has been a laudable event that highlights Government’s strategic support and assistance both in addressing emerging challenges and in promoting far reaching interventions to guarantee food security in the nation.

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, Honourable Minister of State, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Permanent Secretary, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar, FAO Country Representative, Mr Suffyan Koroma, officials and delegates from Government/Private Sector Organizations, Agencies and all Relevant Stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion.

Eno Olotu (Mrs)

Asst. Director, Information