FG, Labour Talks on Minimum Wage to Continue Wednesday

Talks between the federal government and organised labour over the consequential adjustment in salary for implementation of the minimum wage and how it affects all grades of workers has ended in Abuja.

Government and labour have been in argument over the consequential adjustment of salary due to the upward review of the minimum wage.

Leader of the team, Rotimi Asugwuni said deliberations will continue on Wednesday to fine tune what he calls grey areas. He said commitment has so far been shown by the government but insists areas in contest are critical to labour.

Labour has urged the federal govt to shift ground in the interest of the workers.

Labour is asking for twenty nine per cent salary increase for officers on grade level seven to fourteen and twenty four per cent adjustment for officers on grade level fifteen to seventeen.

This is against the Federal Government’s offer of eleven per cent for officers on grade level seven to fourteen and six point five per cent for workers of grade level fifteen to seventeen.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved and signed into law the bill of the new minimum wage in April 2019.