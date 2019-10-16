Governor Sani Bello Congratulates Fut Minna VC His Election As President Of AWAU

October 16, 2019
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has felicitated with the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Professor Abdullahi Bala on his election as the President of the Association of West Africa Universities.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, Governor Sani Bello said the election of Professor Bala as the President of the association is a clear testimony of his outstanding performance over the years and enjoins him to sustain and improve on it.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello stated that Professor Abdullahi Bala, who is the seventh substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, has also been carrying out his national assignment diligently in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” I join the academic community and indeed all Nigerians in sharing this moment of joy with you. It’s gratifying to see one of our own emerge to lead association of universities from this part of the continent. We are proud of you and expect exemplary representation in the discharge of your responsibilities “.

Governor Sani Bello also urged the Vice Chancellor to continue to use his administrative expertise in the conduct of his National assignment while praying God to grant him wisdom and courage to bring about the desired growth and development in the reputable institution.

Mrs Mary Noel Berje
Chief Press Secretary

