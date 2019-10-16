Ngige Meets Labour, JNPSNC to Avert Strike

The Organised Labour Team of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSC) and the Government side of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council met separately on Monday, 14th October, 2019, with the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, in an effort to resolve the trade dispute over the consequential adjustment of the National Minimum Wage.

The Meeting with the Labour Team of the JNPSC, started by 12noon and ended 2.45pm, while the Hon. Minister sat in conciliation with the Government side of the Council, between 3pm to 6pm.

The Meetings were collective bargaining negotiations, affording both parties the opportunity to share vital information, especially critical statistics to allay the fears as well as undo all encumbrances constraining the attainment of a common position.

Deliberations were intended to smoothen the rough edges, in preparation for a fruitful high level conclusive meeting scheduled for today, Tuesday, 15th October , 2019. Both sides were satisfied with the briefings they received from the Hon. Minister and promised to get back to their constituencies for further inputs.

Representing the Organised Labour were the Deputy Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Amaechi Asugwuni, NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugboaja, Musa Lawal Ozigi of the TUC, Nuhu Toro (TUC) Lawal Alade Bashir as well as Comrade Musa Abbas while in attendance at the meeting with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council were the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, Director General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, Acting Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, a Director from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Garba Mamman, Olufehinti O.J from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, B.O.C Omogo of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and Bar. Akpan, Director of Trade Union Services in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Also in attendance was the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Clem Agba.

Charles Akpan

Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations.