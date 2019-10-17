SUBEB Constructs, Renovates Over 2500 Schools In Niger. Okays Recruitment Of 2500 Teachers.

The Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) says it has accessed over Six billion Naira from the Federal Government and a counterpart fund of same amount from the state government between 2013 to 2019, as intervention fund for the execution of Universal Basic Education Projects across the 25 Local governments of the state.

Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Alhassan Bawa Niworu disclosed this while briefing Media Practitioners at the Government House in Minna.

The Executive Chairman says the Board, through the efforts of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has been able to carry out some developmental projects in schools across the state.

According to him, with the intervention received from the government from 2013 even though it came into office in 2015 , till date, the Board has constructed 1,313 new classrooms, renovated 1,010 schools, erected fence for 15

schools to provide security, drilled 70 boreholes, reconstructed 22 schools under the Whole School Approach , and provided 960 VIP toilets as well as 122,168 classroom furniture

He points out that the state government’s decision to establish the Teacher’s Professional Development Training Institute in the three geopolitical zones of the state was informed by the dearth of qualified and professional teachers in the state.

He, however, reveals that the Board has been granted approval by the Governor to recruit 2,500 teachers adding that the teachers have been carefully selected and will be issued letters of employment next week.

As part of efforts by the administration of Governor Sani Bello to revamp the educational sector and restore the lost glory of the teaching profession,

the Board has provided 25 utility vehicles for Education Secretaries across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state, 10,000 motorcycles as loan to teachers and ensured prompt payment of salaries and allowances among others.

He says as part of efforts to ensure adequate monitoring of Teachers across the state, the state government has boosted the working capacity of the members of the Quality Assurance Department of NSUBEB, through the provision of a Hilux Van and 17 motorcycles.

Mrs Mary Noel Berje

Chief Press Secretary