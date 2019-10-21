KTSG To Immunize 7 Million Residents Against Yellow Fever

Katsina State Government says, it is targeting seven million people in the ongoing vaccination against yellow fever, holding across the State.

The vaccination followed the detection of 36 new yellow fever cases mostly in Danmusa and Kankara Local Government Areas of the State.

The Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, while inspecting the vaccination exercise recently, said that all residents should avail themselves of the opportunity.He said it is a great opportunity for all caregivers to have their children from the age of a month vaccinated, and for other individuals, up to the age of 44 years.

The chosen age range is because they are found to be most affected.

He called on parents, individuals, traditional and religious leaders to ensure that all the eligible target populations were captured in the vaccination exercise which would last for 10 days.

He also directed all Local Government Chairmen to attend evening review meetings on the exercise, to ensure proper monitoring and success.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shu’aib said, the exercise would be extended to schools, mosques, churches, markets, and motor parks, among other places where eligible persons could be found.

Faisal Shu’aib represented by a member of the National Technical Coordinating Committee, Shehu Usman, called on all the people to mobilize their families, friends, and communities for the yellow fever vaccination.

Amina Bello K/bai

For: Head of Centre