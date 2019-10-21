Niger State Government Pledges Sustenance Of Synergy With Security Agencies

Niger State Government has restated it’s resolve to sustain synergy with security agencies to enhance protection of lives and property of its Citizens.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made this known when he visited the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu in Abuja.

Governor Sani Bello says the present administration’s support and collaboration with the various security agencies in the state has helped in improving on the already existing peaceful coexistence and minimizing activities of illegal miners in the state.

“My greatest challenge used to be the issue of incessant farmers/herders clashes, banditry and cattle rustling which has reduced with the establishment of the 30,000 hectares grazing reserve in the state and deployment of Agro Rangers.”

“We will continue to be proactive as well as explore every avenue to ensure safety of our people because they elected us to serve them. We will provide all the necessary logistical support to the Agro Rangers to enable them discharge their duties effectively”

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu says 1,500 Agro Rangers have already been trained and deployed to provide security for agro Allied investments across the country.

He stated that the establishment of Agro Rangers has greatly reduced cases of farmers/herders clashes, cattle rustling and kidnapping in most parts of the country.

“I want to use this opportunity to once again appreciate the Niger State Government for providing a land for the construction of the command’s headquarters in the state which has been completed awaiting inauguration.”

Chief Press Secretary

Mrs Mary Noel Berje