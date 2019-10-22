Gov. Buni Approves (Additional) N251 Million for LG Retirees

His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the sum of N251, 560, 078.35 for the payment of the benefits of 174 retired local government staff.

Out of the amount approved by the governor, N195,859, 295.35 will be paid to 139 living retired staff while the balance of N55, 700, 783.00 will be paid to the next-of-kin of 35 deceased workers.

This is batch 37 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government workers.

Some may recall that on 27th August 2019, the governor had approved the sum of N365, 586, 246.45 for the payment of the accumulated pension arrears and gratuities of 279 other local government retirees. Similarly, on 4th July 2019, Governor Buni had approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of l98 local government retirees.

These payments follow verification of the beneficiaries by a committee on payment of LG staff benefits headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.

Signed

Abdullahi Bego