Governor Sani Bello Condoles With The Families Of Four Deceased Staff Of The Ministry Of Lands And Housing

News
October 22, 2019
Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has, on behalf of the government and People of the state, commiserated with the families and staff of the state Ministry of Lands and Housing over the death of four members of staff of the ministry.

In a condolence message signed and issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor expressed sadness over the death of the four staff describing it as a great loss to the state.

Governor Sani Bello noted that the deceaseds were selfless and dedicated staff who died in active service and at a time when the state needed their services the most.

The Governor, who acknowledged the inevitability of death, prayed Allah to grant the deceaseds eternal rest in Jannatul Firdausi and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

The deceaseds, TPL Ibrahim Audu (Area Town Planning Officer, Minna), Ibrahim Babankogi (Area Land Officer, Mokwa), Abubakar D. Isah (Resident Survey Officer, Mokwa) and Idris Jibrin (Area Land Office, Bida) died recently in a ghastly motor accident along Mokwa – Batati road.

