Nanono Seeks Stronger Beyond Oil Initiative Nigeria Partnership to Boost Agribusiness Development, Job Creation

News
October 22, 2019
ABUJA – (Agricultural & Rural Development Ministry Report) – The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Muhammad Sabo Nanono (Alh) has solicited for a stronger partnership and collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Beyond Oil Initiative Nigeria (BoIN) towards boosting agribusiness development and job creation in Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed this when the Beyond Oil Initiative Nigeria Team led by the National Program Coordinator, Adanma Ogumka Ekeji paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja. He also noted that the programme would achieve the goal in the current administration’s next agenda in the agric sector and create the desired value – chain, facilitate products standardization and promote global market access of Nigerian branded products with massive job creation as well as increase Internally Generated Revenue for the country.

Nanono stressed the need to promote global best packaging methods and branding of the products towards ensuring global market penetration. He further noted that the programme would facilitate uniform grading and competitive pricing of Nigerian agric products. Adding, it will boost mechanization and technology – driven commercial production of selected viable exportable agricultural products.

In her remarks at the occasion, the National Coordinator of BoIN, Adanma Ogumka – Ekeji informed that the programme is working in partnership with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Ikwo Alike (AE-FUNIA) in Ebonyi State (FMARD) and other International Organizations towards achieving these set goals.

Ogumka – Ekeji mentilned that there are foremost market access specialist and experts working with leading global institutions and the government to develop and take back  the domestic and export markets of indigenous commodities which have been taken by other countries, thereby making Nigeria a dumping ground for own quality products.

