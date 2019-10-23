2019 WORLD SIGHT DAY: Niger State Eye Care Team Begins Free Eye Screening And Public Enlightenment

October 23, 2019
In commemoration of the 2019 World Sight Day, Niger state Eye ( Ophthalmic) Team is organizing a free Eye screening and public enlightenment on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Leader of the team, Dr. Halima Isah told Journalists in Minna, that this year’s celebration, with the theme; ‘Vision First”, is aimed at making vision a priority in life by identifying with people with different types of ocular problems.

Dr. Halima Isah said the celebration is also aimed at diagnosing, treating and referral of complicated cases of Eyesight problems, distribution of free drugs, Health Education as well as the refraction and dispensing of free reading spectacles.

She stated that the state Ophthalmic team, comprising of Ophthalmologist, Optometrist, Ophthalmic Nurses, Opticians and Ophthalmic Attendants have chosen to mark this year’s celebration at the Government House, Minna, to attend to the workers and their families.

The World Sight Day is a global event marked yearly in October by the Eye Care Team
to promote vision.

Mrs Mary Noel Berje

