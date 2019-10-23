Institute commends FG for establishing Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

By Ruth Oketunde

The Institute of Social Work of Nigeria (ISWON) has commended the Federal Government for establishing the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to tackle modern day slavery and other social welfare issues.

This is contained in a statement by the institute’s Communications Manager, Mr Micheal Aniekan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said that the country had been faced with numerous challenges relating to social development, which in turn had hindered national growth.

“In Nigeria, there are particular challenges relating to social development which has hindered national growth; with Sub-Sahara Africa recording a high rate of social infrastructural decay in the world.

“We commend the federal government for responding to this challenge by introducing the new ministry and believe that this ministry will live up to expectations,” the statement read in part.

It added that on its part, ISWON will organise a two-day international conference in collaboration with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) UK, Modern Slavery Project Team to address modern day slavery, among others.

It listed other sub-themes to be discussed as rehabilitation and reintegration, community development, boarder control, access to legal aid service and social welfare interventions.

The statement said the conference scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 will have social development experts and relevant government agencies as participants. (NAN)