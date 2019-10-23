We are Committed to the Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Federal Roads in Lagos – FG.

LAGOS (FIC Lagos Report) – According to the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, the Federal Government is committed to ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in the State, saying that the pace of work has slowed down because of the recent rainfalls. The Controller revealed that different equipment are being deployed on various sections to speed up work and that all contractors are on site and work was on-going at three sections simultaneously, around Kara, Ibafo, and Mowe on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. He further disclosed that the Ministry of Works and Housing was supervising Contractors working on section three, from Agbara to Seme Border on Lagos-Badagry Expressway to aid reconstruction and repair of the failed portions.

Work had also commenced on various sections of the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road; and Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway. “The contractors are on-site, and we have also made diversions. We are working on sections one, two, three and four.” Kuti told news men that the Ministry is working hard at carrying out palliative works on the highway, adding that contracts for the reconstruction of the highways had been awarded and repair work on all bridges would be sustained to ensure motorists comfort.

He said, “Dorman Long Bridge is work in progress, we have succeeded in replacing some of the bad expansion joints and have replaced five of them, when you are coming from Fadeyi inbound Ojuelegba, we have completed milling and resurfacing of the bridge. On the outbound from Ojuelegba towards Fadeyi, the contractor is moving in to start work for the replacement of the expansion joints, the approach to the bridge, coming down from Fadeyi,

a contractor was able to move to the site last night when we had favourable weather to fix it, so the road is motor able now.” He said, repair works and replacement of expansion joints on the Ojuelegba, Eko and Alaka Bridges had been completed and repairs on Third Mainland Bridge would commence as soon as the traffic management architecture is completed. The controller who refused to comment on an allegation of delay in the completion of the reconstruction of Lagos-Abeokuta

Expressway, said that the Ministry would soon make the roads more motor able.

SHODIPE-DOSUNMU.A.HASSAN For:

HEAD OF CENTRE LAGOS