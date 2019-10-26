ANSG to Establish Cancer Treatment Centres Across the State

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala disclosed that the Anambra State Government will soon establish Cancer Treatment Centers to arrest cancer-related ailments.





He made this known while making a budget defense of his Ministry’s 2020 budget estimate before the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Health in Awka.



Dr. Okpala described the center for cancer treatment as a major project of the ministry for 2020, aimed at eradicating cancer in Anambra State.



He explained that with intervention funds from the Federal Government and the international community, his Ministry will get the secondary healthcare right and it will see Onitsha, Enugwu-Ukwu, Ekwulobia General Hospitals completed.



According to Dr. Okpala, by the time the 2020 budget of the Ministry is implemented, there will be an improvement in facilities of all the primary health centers within the State and the people will feel the impact of the Ministry especially in hard to reach areas.



On his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr. Carter Umeh who noted that health is primary to the well being of the people, charged the Ministry of Health to execute all the projects captured in their 2020 budget estimate as his committee will embark on oversight visit to the project sites to see how funds approved for them was expended.



Asika Ikemefuna

PEO I (Information)/ Head of Centre,

FIRC, Awka