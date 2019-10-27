Makinde’s Policies Attracting Interests From Development Partners-SDG Coordinator

OYO (FIC Ibadan Report) – The Oyo State Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mr. Kunle Yusuf, has extolled the developmental initiatives and welfarist approach of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to governance.





Yusuff, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, made the position known during a Stakeholders’ Meeting on the Institutionalization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), held at the Head of Service Conference Room, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to him, the meeting which coincided with the United Nation’s International Day of Poverty Eradication, was convened for all relevant Stakeholders at the State Government, Local Government, Social Policy Researchers and other critical levels to come up with a framework to institutionalize what he described as the Integrated Sustainable Development Goals for the betterment of Oyo State.

He revealed further that the framework for the SDGs would be developed in a way that other developmental agenda such as the Agenda 2063 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government would be given adequate consideration, noting that Governor Makinde would continue to deliver developments that have positive impacts on the lives of Oyo State people.

Yusuff said, “Today is important to us in the SDG Unit, because it is the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. The SDG Office, with the approval of the Governor, picked today to bring together Directors of Budget and Planning in all the 33 LGAs, the Directors of Developmental Planning, Directors in the State Bureau of Statistics, NISER, the University of Ibadan and others, so that we can brainstorm and formulate a framework to institutionalize what we call Integrated Sustainable Development Goals.”



The Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Matters, Dr. Musbau Babatunde, who also spoke at the meeting, said that welfarist policies and integrity in governance of the Seyi Makinde-led administration have started achieving results in respect of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He maintained that the agenda of Governor Makinde were related to the SDGs, noting that the meeting was on how the Goals could be institutionalized and achieved in a way that the state would be taken to a greater height.

Some of the stakeholders in attendance include the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Funmi Orisadeyi; Executive Assistant (Administration) and Oyo State focal person for the Human Capital Development Goals, Revd. Idowu Ogedengbe; Executive Assistant on Disabilities, Barr. Ayodele Adekanmbi; the Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development, University of Ibadan; Professor Olanrewaju Olaniyi; Dr Adebayo Ajala from the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER); representative of the State Bureau of Statistics and Directors of Budget and Planning in all 33 local governments of the state.



Omolara Esan (Mrs.),

Deputy Director of Information,

Head of Centre, Ibadan