Malami pledges Nigeria’s Support to Uganda over Best legal profession

ABUJA (Min of Justice Report) – The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (HAGF), Abubakar Malami, has promised Nigeria’s support and cooperation to the Institute of Law Development Centre, Uganda to improve in its Legal Profession.

The HAGF made this known when a delegation of the Law Development Centre Management Committee led by Lady Justice Stella Arech Amoko, Justice of Ugandan Supreme Court and Chairperson of the Committee who were on a mission in Nigeria to learn best law practices and upgrade their Legal Profession to a better standard paid a courtesy call to the Ministry in Abuja recently.

Malami believed that the confidence placed in Nigeria and her support system is not misplaced, noting that the decision was because of the development Nigeria has undergone with particular reference to Institutions, Policies etc.

He promised to support the delegation to understand the Legal System through the Nigerian Law School and explained that the two nations stand a chance to learn from each party which makes collaboration a fundamental, and success undertone if indeed this visit will translate into success.

He said, “Our experience as a nation in terms of law and legal development is peculiar but the major undertone is to rise to the success which is rooted in legislation, so the starting point is for you to consider the possibility of acquiring the relevant legislation that constitutes the legal framework of the basis operated as a nation.”

Lady Justice Mary Stella Arech Amoko who spoke earlier, explained that they were on learning, information sharing, and fact-finding mission to Nigeria.

She disclosed further that Nigeria and Uganda share a long history where the first Attorney-General of Uganda after Independence was a Nigerian, Sir Udo Udoma, who left a record with a Portrait in the library.

She explained that the Institute, Law Development Center was established with the Act of Parliament with the main purpose of training Lawyers so that they could get the Upper or the Diploma in their profession which is equivalent to the Nigeria Law School.

Arech Amoko thanked the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Kayatu Chiroma for his warm welcome, wonderful and diligent work in the school, she noted that they were quite impressed with the size of the Institution, thereafter, presented a plaque to the HAGF and got one in return.

Professor Isa Kayatu Chiroma in his brief remarks thanked the HAGF for his warm welcome and assured his utmost assistance.



Ogundoro Modupe

For: Deputy Director (Information)