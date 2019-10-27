Return of Golden Guinea… Positive Sign for the Abia Economy – Ikpeaz

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has described the return of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc and the subsequent introduction of their product into the Nigerian market as a huge sign of good times ahead for the economy of the State.

The Governor stated this today while receiving in audience the Chairman of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc, Chief Okey Nzenwa who led the top management of the company on a thank you visit to the Governor in his office at Government House Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu described today as “my happiest day in 2019” stating that the return of the company and their famed Golden Guinea beer has both profound historical and economic significance for the people and economy of Abia State.

According to the Governor, the economic benefits accruable from the return of the company are unquantifiable, in the provision of brand new direct and indirect jobs, new markets, fresh capital inflow and taxes to the state Government.

Ikpeazu noted that the company which was the pride of the South East in the 1960s through to the early 1990s before the company went under.

Ikpeazu paid glowing tributes to the vision of the Late Premier of the old Eastern Region, Dr. Micheal Okpara who founded the company and thanked Chief Okey Ezenwa for his courage in ensuring that the dream of Golden Guinea is alive again.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (c) with the Members of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc

Ikpeazu stated further that the people of Umuahia had a special bond with the company, noting that when the brewery went under, the effervescence of Umuahia disappeared and stated happily that now, that effervescence will return with full force.

Beyond the impact of the product on Umuahia and Abia, the product bears special significance to the entire South East.

Governor Ikpeazu stated that he is thankful to God that this happened during his time as Governor which explained why his administration gave every necessary support to the efforts to return to brewery to full production and assured of the relentless support of his administration to the company. He assured them that our people will happily embrace the product as their own and prayed for the commercial success of the company.

The Governor stated that “from now on in Abia, it’s Golden Guinean before others”.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc, Chief Okey Nzenwa (Okeosisi Mbaise) told the Governor that they were in Government House to officially inform him that the long process of retooling the company has been completed and that production and commercial sales of their products have started.

He thanked the Governor for his tireless efforts in seeing to the success of their efforts describing the beer as “Ikpeazu’s baby”.

Chief Nzenwa noted that without the support and the relentless efforts of the Governor, the success they have achieved today wouldn’t have been possible. He informed the Governor that the product has hit the market and is so far a huge commercial success.

He also informed the Governor that he was able to find the hands that ran the technical side of the brewery while it was running several years ago and that they are part of the management of the company.

He then formally presented the Governor with the second crate of beer produced by the company, noting that the very first crate was presented to the widow of the Late Dr. Okpara, Madam Adanma Okpara as a sign of respect to the visions of her late husband.

Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu, Honorable Commissioner for Industries, Chief Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa were present at the very impressive ceremony.

Abiakam Gloria Ify

FIC, Umuahia, Abia State