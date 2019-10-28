Abia State Must Come First…Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has counseled all true Abians who love the State to put Abia first in all their dealings to ensure that the welfare of the people of the State is given paramount consideration.

The Governor stated this at Government House Umuahia when he received in audience, the Honorable Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah who paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Ikpeazu congratulated the Honorable Minister on his appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic and described him as “Our Ambassador at the Federal Executive Council” urging him to push for those policies that will enhance the state of affairs in Abia State as they come up for discussion at Abuja.

The Governor used the opportunity to inform the Minister of the unwholesome activities of some mining companies who carry on their business in the state without recourse to the health, safety and environmental implication of their activities on the people of the State urging him to use his good offices to ensure that mining companies who are issued licenses at Abuja must commit to good practices of safety and community relations, assuring the Minister of the continuous support of the State Government to his activities.

He drew the attention of the Minister to the menace of erosion in some parts of the State, calling on him to use his good offices to ensure that funds to the state from the Ecological Office actually are put to good use for the good of our people. The Governor told the Minister that his administration had worked together with NEWMAP to tackle three major erosion sites in the state, one at Isingwu Umuahia and two at Isiala Ngwa, with each of these interventions coming with a minimum of 2km roads, expressing confidence in the abilities of the Minister to develop the right synergy in Abuja to push for more of such interventions for our state.

The Governor also thanked him for coming and wished him well in his assignment.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah told the Governor that he was in the State to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the funeral of the son of the former Head of State, General Aguiyi Ironsi and that it was proper and courteous for him to visit the Governor to pay his respects, and also to assure him and people of the State that he remains committed to the collective good of the people of the State, even from his duty post in Abuja.

Remarking that “Politics is over. It’s now time for governance”, Dr Uche Ogah told the Governor that as an Abian, he has a duty to support the government of the State and assured the Governor that his ministry will gladly collaborate with his administration to see how the issue of abuses by mining companies can be checked and to ensure that the State gains maximum benefits from mining activities carried out in the State.

He also informed the Governor that he was working hard to ensure that Abia gets her own share of ecological funds to fight the menace of erosion.

The Minister thanked the Governor for receiving him and members of his entourage.

Abiakam Gloria Ify

FIC, Abia State