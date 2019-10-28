Bagudu has Reaffirmed Commitment of his administration to the Provision of Healthcare Services

The governor affirmed this at a luncheon hosted by Kebbi State Government on Sunday for a new batch of medical team from Moses Lake, USA, Chile University, College Ibadan and home based Medical Doctors, Nurses and supporting staff on medical outreach in the state holding at the Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed appreciation to all the team who have arrived the first time and those who actively participate in previous exercise for accepting to be part of the team to contribute to the development of health care delivery.

He announced that more than five thousand three hundred patients have benefited from treatment of various ailments especially, eye, surgery, dental care and consultancy services, free urging the general public to avail themselves of the opportunity to benefit from the ongoing exercise.

The team comprises specialists and professionals in various fields of medicine, saying they have enough drugs to give out to patient free, while the state government would cater for their feeding, transportation, air ticket from Abuja to Birnin Kebbi and ensure their safety.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu directed doctors, nurses and other medical personnel with referral patients to refer them to the medical outreach for immediate attention and authorized all local government official to ensure patient were identified and brought to Birnin Kebbi for treatment.

The head of the team Pharm. Lateef Olaniya was full of praises and appreciation to the State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for making all the necessary arrangement on security, accommodation, feeding and providing the necessary medical facilities to the centre as well as mobilizing patients to patronize the outreach.

He pledged on behalf of the team to provide excellent service saying the batch comprised of internationally recognized doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The governor was accompanied on the visit to the Medical Centre, Kalgo by the Deputy Governor Retired Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Chief of Staff Government House, Alh. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, Dr. Hali Bala of National Population Commission and representative of Commissioner of Police.

Elsewhere the Governor this Sunday in Jega attended the funeral prayer of Alhaji Abdullahi Dankwata Jega who passed away on Saturday of an illness at the age of 70, leaving behind two wives, fifteen children and many grandchildren.

The governor prayed Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdausi and his family fortitude to bear the loss.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary