Buhari to visit London after Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to leave on Monday on an official trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

On the sideline of the event, a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019. (@NGRPresident)

