Ganduje Congratulates New BON Chair, Sa’a Ibrahim

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, congratulates the newly emerged Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) Sa’a Ibrahim, who is also the Director General of the state owned Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), describing her emergence as deserving and another indication of her professional versatility in broadcast industry.

Governor Ganduje believes that, the new Chair would make effective more ethically compliant display of professionalism while captaining the affairs of the professional body, adding that, “…with you in place we are sure of the continuation of the good work and legacies left behind by the immediate past Chairman of the body of deserving professionals.”

Ensuring that, with her wealth of experience in the industry dated back to decades, BON would experience another tested hand, whose interest is to move the professional practice to higher level.

“The immediate past Chairman, Mr John Momoh, the owner of Channels Television, would, without an iota of doubt, sleep with two eyes close. Because he handed over the mantle of leadership to a competent hand, Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim,” he encouraged.

He further admonished the new BON Chair to encourage ICT-based broadcast system in the industry, urging that, “With the modern day technology, it is always good and needful to explore the use of technology in our day to day communication systems. This will go a long way in reshaping the media practice for better.”

Ganduje affirms that, with the new Chairman in place, is but a booster to women participation in the mainstream media. “This is commendable from the part of the BON membership and leadership. This tells a lot in telling all that, broadcast industry in Nigeria is gender sensitive and matured,” Ganduje maintains.

The newly emerged Chairman Hajiya Ibrahim was elected at the 72nd Annual General Meeting of BON that was held recently at the TVC Station Headquarters, in Lagos state. And she preceded Mr John Momoh of the Channels Television.

Abba Anwar

Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor