President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a review of the appointment of Dr. Hajo Sani, who was earlier appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the First Lady), for a second term.

As indicated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustafa, Dr. Hajo Sani’s new appointment is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration (Office of the First Lady).

Suleiman Haruna