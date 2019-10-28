We Will Work With Accountants to Shore Up Our IGR….. Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed his commitment to partnering the members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in building capacity for Accountants in the State Civil Service.

The Governor was speaking while receiving in audience the leadership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) led by its President, Maazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo at Government House, Umuahia. He recommended that the civil servants in the State, particularly, those in accounting services would leverage on the services of the professional body to enhance their capacity. According to him, his government would soon beam search light on those that are not qualified Accountants in the service.

Governor Ikpeazu stated that the State needs the services of ICAN to raise the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the State adding that ICAN has grown to become a reputable financial management experts that is recognized internationally.

The Governor commended the Abia born ICAN President for his leadership quality and charged him to ensure he leaves good legacies at the expiration of his administration while he assured that he would support the building of the ICAN’s Resource Centre in Umuahia.

Speaking earlier, the President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Maazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo said he came on a working visit to the Umuahia District Society of the professional body, which is part of his familiarization visits across the country. He reiterated that ICAN is committed to supporting the Abia State government in capacity building of Accountants in the State. According to him, the body engages in prudent and efficient public funds management.

The President appreciated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for various assistance extended to the body, particularly donation of land for the building of the secretariat of ICAN in Umuahia and honouring her at the 49th Annual Accountants Conference held in Abuja. He equally used the opportunity to solicit more assistance as well as wished the Governor a happy birthday.

The Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, who is a distinguished Fellow of the Institute, Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Aham Uko and other top officials of the State Government were present at the event.

Abiakam Gloria Ify

FIC. Umuahia Abia State