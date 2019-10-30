First Lady’s Delegation in Enugu, Condoles with DG, VON

First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari has sent a delegation to Enugu to condole with a prominent son of the State, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) following the death of his wife,

Mrs. Tina Okechukwu, on Saturday, 27th October, 2019. In a message to the bereaved family and to the Government and people of the State, the First Lady, speaking through the Director General of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Barr. Mary Ekpere Eta,

expressed sadness over the loss of a valued citizen and the matriarch of the Okechukwu family. The First Lady said Mrs. Okechukwu will be missed by many for her compassionate side, helping fellow countrymen and women in distress anywhere she came across them.She prayed to God Almighty to repose the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to her beloved family members and friends to bear the loss. In his remarks, the DG VON thanked the First Lady for sending the condolence team and prayed for their safe return back home. The delegation was led by Barr. Mary Ekpere Eta, the DG of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), others in the delegation included Zainab Kassim, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events (Office of the First Lady), family relatives of the First Lady and management staff of the Future Assured.

Aliyu Abdullahi

Special Assistant to the President (Office of the First Lady)(Media & Publicity)