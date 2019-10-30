Niger State Gov’t Mourns Death of Tafawa Balewa’s Last Surviving Wife

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state sympathizes with government and people of Bauchi State over the death of Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Balewa, wife of late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje , Governor Abubakar Sani Bello says the death of Hajiya Aishatu is not only a great loss to the people of Bauchi State but to the country as a whole.

He says the late Hajiya Aishatu made a lot of sacrifices by supporting her husband while performing his role as a prime minister.

The governor prays Almighty Allah to forgive her transgretion and reward her good deeds with Aljanna Firdausi.

He enjoins the family, the people of Bauchi State and the entire nation to see her death as an act of God and and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Hajiya Aishatu died at the age of 85 in Lagos after a protracted illness and has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

She is survived by eight children and many grandchildren.

Mrs Mary Noel Berje