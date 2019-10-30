NYSC DG Tasks Stakeholders on Corps Welfare

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Stakeholders have been urged to provide every necessary incentive that would boost the efficiency of Corps Members in their places of primary assignments.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this in his keynote address at the meeting of NYSC Management with representatives of State Governments held in Abuja.

He however commended some State and Local Government Councils for prompt payment of Corps Members’ monthly stipends.

Ibrahim added that part of the responsibilities of State and Local Governments as spelt out in the NYSC Act is the provision of accommodation with some basic facilities.

“We are aware that some States and Local Governments have left many Corps Members with neither accommodation nor sufficient rent subsidy in lieu of accommodation, this would hinder them from discharging their selfless and patriotic service”.

“It is gratifying to note that Orientation Camps in several States have met the minimum standards while general renovation and upgrade of facilities are on-going in others, meanwhile, the condition of some camps across the country are unfit for human habitation”, the DG said.

Speaking further, lbrahim stated that NYSC Management places high premium on stakeholders’ involvement in the running of the Scheme as it has made it a policy to carry out sustained advocacy on the statutory roles of all key players as enshrined in the NYSC Act.

The NYSC boss added that the roles of State Governments/FCT and Local Government Councils are critical to the smooth operations of the NYSC Scheme, hence, the need for improved synergy for better service delivery.

He said though the Federal Government shoulders the greater part of the responsibility of running the Scheme, the Enabling Act saddles the two other tiers of Government with complementary responsibilities.

“These include the provision of facilities like Orientation Camps, Corps Transit Lodge, Corps Lodges, Office accommodation and other forms of intervention that are essential for the welfare of Corps Members and the success of the Scheme”, the Director-General added.

The NYSC Chief Executive said apart from drawing attention to the responsibilities of various stakeholders, the Scheme would continue to enlighten members of the public on the rules, procedures and sanctions relating to participation or exemption from National Service.

While commending State Governments that have appointed the State NYSC Governing Boards and empowered them to functional effectively, the DG appealed to States without functional Governing Boards to correct this anomaly in order to enhance the operations of the Scheme.

“Therefore, to ensure smooth operations of the Scheme at the grassroots, the Local Government Committees should not only be in place, but also empowered with the necessary resources to function effectively”, the DG said.