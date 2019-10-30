President Buhari reacts to Supreme Court ruling

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally reacted to the ruling by the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissing the petition by the People’s Democratic Party and Its Candidate Atiku Abubakar against his election describing it as a reaffirmation of the will freely expressed by Nigerians through the ballot box.

President Buhari at The Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh

Speaking to State House Correspondent Adamu Sambo in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Future Investment Summit, The President promised to sustain efforts at dismantling national development obstacles and taking the country to the country to greater heights.