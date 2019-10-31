Fake Doctor With Illegal Hospital, Arrested in Adamawa

(Photo: George Kushi)

A fake medical doctor identified as Gambo has been arrested for operating an illegal hospital in Adamawa state.

Located in Modire, a remote suburb of the capital city in Yola South, The illegal hospital was found to be rendering both in and out patient medical services.

Gambo, who initially started a patent medicine store, later rented an uncompleted building and began admitting patients and treating them.

However, luck ran out on him when some residents of the area, began to pick holes in his modus operandi from where they reported him to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who immediately swooped on him.

The culprit Gambo, who confessed to his offense, also revealed that his highest educational attainment is the secondary school level.

He however insisted that he had acquired the skill to administer medication through apprenticeship at an undisclosed pharmaceutical store.

(Photo: George Kushi)

When the police raided the hospital, a female patient was being managed for an undisclosed ailment. Also, blood specimen was found in what looked like a makeshift laboratory.

As things stand, the hospital has been sealed, but residents have expressed worries that Gambo might soon bounce back to business.

The Police is yet to comment on the matter.

(Credit: George Kushi)