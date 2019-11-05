Abubakar Sani Bello Has Felicitated with Senator Musa Sani 313 on His Victory at the Appeal Court.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has felicitated with the Lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Musa Sani 313 on his victory at the Appeal Court.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor says his administration is aware of the concerted efforts made by the federal Lawmaker beginning from the 2019 general elections to date urging him to consider the successes recorded as a call for more service to his constituents.

“I know you have the capacity, dexterity, wisdom and courage to bring about the desired growth and development in all the nooks and crannies of the Senatorial District.

Governor Sani Bello described the Appeal Court Verdict as a victory for democracy, because it reflects the wishes and aspirations of the people. ‘Moreover, it is a well deserved victory as Senator Sani Musa is a game changer who has and will continue to bring development to the people’.

The Governor further expressed confidence in the ability of Senator Sani Musa to provide purposeful leadership and service delivery in the form of dividends of democracy to his constituents under his administration.

He expressed optimism that the victory will spur him to serve his constituents better and prays Allah to grant him more successes, wisdom and courage to serve his people, the State and the country as a whole.

Mrs Berje

Chief Press Secretary