Customs Earns N4.99bn Revenue from Lagos Airport in one Month

The Nigerian Custom Service of Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos Command, earned N4, 991,674,90bn in the month of September, 2019. The figure, according to the Command, exceeded its usual monthly revenue targets and also exceeded that of September 2018 revenue which was N3,976,291,655bn with over N1,015,356,25bn. The Public Relations officer of the Command, Mr Ephraim Haruna, stated that these earnings were achievable due to the new changes and strategies put in place by the new Custom Area Comptroller, Mrs Elizabeth Oyama who took charge of the Command in August, 2019. Mr Haruna added that some of the strategies made by the new Comptroller included the repositioning of manpower, regular meetings with Principal Officers, open door policies, removal of bottlenecks and regular consultations with her bosses at zonal offices and headquarters, in Abuja. The command also made impressive seizures in the area of anti-smuggling activities, seizures of drones, walkie-talkie radios, military armoured vests and several others. Speaking at the occasion Mrs Oyama while commending the officers for their performance also charged them to continue in their truthful declarations and be disciplined in the discharge of their duties.  Minaye AnaetoPrincipal Information OfficerFIC Lagos.


