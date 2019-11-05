SON Seals Electronic Shops in Suleja for Standards Infractions

November 5, 2019
Following myriads of complaints from Consumers in and around Suleija, Niger State, a team of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) officials with security support from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) has sealed no fewer than 15 electronics outlets in Suleija.

Addressing Pressmen during the operation, the SON Director General, Osita Aboloma Esq. lamented the series of complaints to the Organisation on products faking, wrong labelling, false claims and lack of value for money by many consumers in and around Suleija.

Represented by the Niger State 11 Coordinator Engr. Sunday Yashim, the SON Chief Executive disclosed that his men had intervened in many of the complaints to get redress for some Consumers while they also embarked on market surveillance which confirmed the standards infractions as being deliberate in many cases.

According to him, the objective of the standards enforcement activity was to protect Consumers by mopping up suspected substandard products particularly television sets around Suleija.

Engr. Yashim stated that further investigations would be carried out on the products in the sealed outlets including necessary tests and analysis to determine the quality status as well as labelling requirements to ascertain claims.

The SON Coordinator stated that many of the imported electronic products are suspected not to be registered with the Organisation for quality verification and traceability as required by the SON Act and invited the owners to come forward with documents to prove otherwise.

Suleiman idris

