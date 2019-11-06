Government Committed to improving the lives of Children In Nigeria- Prince Agba

ABUJA (Min Of Budget And National Planning Report) – The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has pledged government’s total support to the “Save the Children” Initiative.

Prince Agba made this pledge, when a delegation from the International Non-Governmental Organization, ‘Save the Children‘, led by the Country Director, Deirdre Keogh, paid a courtesy visit on him, in his office, on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019.

While commending the organization for the good work they have done in the country, particularly in the North East over the years, the Minister assured them of the Ministry’s unwavering support in their course to addressing the plight of indigent children and the vulnerable group in the Country, as every child deserves a better future.

According to him, efforts of groups like Save the Children, complements the Federal Government’s school feeding programme and other humanitarian efforts, aimed at alleviating the plight of children and the vulnerable group.

Adesua Akinboro, Head of Business Development, Save the Children, who made a presentation earlier, explained that the Save the Children Organisation had been working in Nigeria, since 2001, to address the challenges faced by children as a result of insurgency and certain societal norms, which had continued to threaten their successful existence and growth.

Mrs Adesuwa stated that their programme in Nigeria has directly reached a cumulative number of 23.5 million children and families in 2017 and 2018, through projects funded by development partners.

Victoria Agba-Attah

Director Information (MBNP)