IPCR, Peacebuilding Office in Burundi to Partner on Conflict Prevention in Africa.

ABUJA (IPCR Report)– The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), has indicated interest to partner with Omdusman of Republic of Burundi, in peace building and conflict prevention, in Africa.

The Director General of the Institute, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut, made this known when he received the Republic of Burundi’s Ombudsman, Dr. Edward Nduwimana, in his office recently.

He explained that IPCR in Nigeria and Ombudsman in Burundi, share similar objectives, as the IPCR as well as the Ombudsman, is the office responsible for peace building, conflict resolution and prevention as well as mediation in Burundi, hence the need to join forces to work towards peace building and conflict prevention in Africa.

The Director General further noted that, both Agencies have mandates that cover Africa and not only their particular countries. He recalled that most of the negotiation processes in resolving some of the crises in Africa were held in Nigeria.

Dr. Nduwimana who spoke earlier, commended the Federal Government of Nigeria, for establishing the Institute responsible for peace building in the Country. He said, “I congratulate you for being Chief Executive of this Institute, we should have such institutes to build our capacity in Africa, we should have a unique way of resolving African’s problems in Africa”.

He reiterated that the Republic of Burundi is willing to formalize partnership with Nigeria for promoting dialogue and conflict prevention.

Musa Mato

Head of Media

IPCR