Niger State Governor Applauds The State Legislature

Niger state government commends the state legislature for the timely passage of the supplementary and revised budget which promotes transparency and accountability in governance.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mrs Mary Noel Barje, the governor says the effort of the state legislature especially as it affects deliberation by the law makers on the medium term expenditure framework which gives insight into the next budget and highlights economic objectives of the estimate.

The governor who appreciates the continued support of the law makers pledged to improve on the already existing cordial working relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

He also assures the citizens of the state of his administration’s determination and commitment to providing basic needs of the people especially in the areas of Education, Health, Agriculture and infrastructural facilities as well as security of lives and property.

Governor Bello expresses optimism that with the swearing in of commissioners all ongoing projects and programmes will be completed in no distant future while new ones will be initiated for the growth and development of the state.

Mrs Mary Noel Barje