Pantami Directs NCC To Resolve Illegal Data Deduction Within Five Days

ABUJA (Min of Communication Report) – The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has directed the Board and Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to resolve the issues of illegal data deduction and review downwards, the price of data in the country, within five days.

He gave this directive during the presentation of Barrister Adeleke Morofolu Adewolu, the new Board Member/Executive Commissioner by the Chairman of the Board of Commission’s Board, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye at the Ministry’s Headquarters, in Abuja recently.

The Minister pointed out that there were numerous complaints from Nigerians regarding illegal data deduction and high price of data, he therefore charged the NCC to facilitate the penetration and expansion of 3G and 4G in the country.

According to him, the main agenda of NCC is to protect the interest of customers and Nigerians. He assured them that the Federal Government is aware of the challenges the mobile operators experience in their businesses, such as, vandalism and issues of Right of Way (ROW), he therefore encouraged that we need to work together to protect interests and resolve the challenges.

He charged the new Commissioner to use his experience and support the Board to fight corruption, noting that, the success of NCC and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is the success of Nigeria.

The Minister noted that the mandate of the Ministry has been expanded towards improving the economy of the country through ICT hence, there is a need to work together for the progress of Nigeria.

He commended NCC on the success recorded in the deactivation of unregistered SIM Cards, 35% broadband penetration and operators compliance in payment of fines as well as remittance of the amount to the government.

Oshodin .P (Mrs)