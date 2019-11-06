Proceedings of Senate, Wednesday 6th November, 2019

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON led the Principal Officers into the chambers; took the official prayers; and began the day’s proceedings at 10:16am.

‪Senator Ibrahim Hadejia moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Tuesday, 5th November 2019. Senator Ezenwa Francis seconded.‬

‪ANNOUNCEMENT

Senate President, Ahmad Lawal PhD, CON announced members of the Senate delegation to Lagos State and Bauchi State.‬

‪POINT OF ORDER

‪Senator Lekan Mustapha cited Orders 42 & 52 and moved a motion on the urgent need for the increase of security agencies to intervene against kidnappings in the riverine area of Ogun Central District securing its waterways.‬

“As we speak the army has been there but it is beyond them. In 2019, the issue of kidnapping has become huge so much that as we speak today majority of our people there are relocating. I want to join my colleague on the issue of having a naval presence there and this should be extended to sagamu, to Ikorodu in Lagos State and all those areas we have kidnapping cases.”- Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“This is a motion for all Nigerians. Kidnapping takes place everywhere in Nigeria, no place is excluded. Kidnapping started as a way of protest and not the way as it today. Kidnapping is everywhere in this country and whatever the prayers are, it should be for all parts of the country.”- Senator James Manager.

Senate resolved to:

Urge the Federal Government to direct the Inspector General of Police to immediately make sufficient helicopters and marine police to tackle the Menace; and Urge the Nigerian navy to establish a naval presence.

“In the last one month, I have been holding regular meetings with the security agencies including the Minister of Communications FCT and others.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

“What we are trying to do is to get a result oriented approach to fighting insecurity and we have insisted that no amount of funds is too much. This is something that we have to do together with the executive arm of government. We will work hard to ensure that they are able to deal with this and there is willingness and commitment on the side of the executive to deal with this.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

“We thought there should be drones all over the place properly deployed to ensure that kidnapping is tackled. We have to find the way to track phone conversations between kidnappers and the victims’ families.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

Senator Bulkachuwa Adamu cited Orders 42 & 52 and informed the Senate on the death of Alhaji Muhammadu Dan Madami.

Senate resolved to:

Observe a minute silence ; Send a delegation of the Senate to commiserate with the family and a Bauchi State; and Urge the Federal and a State Government to immortalize the deceased.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi cited Orders 42 & 52 and moved a motion on the need to condemn the killings in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Senate resolved to:

Observe a minute silence for the souls of the departed; Extend condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones; and Set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the activities of NIgerian Custom Service in Ipokia community in Ogun state and report in two weeks.

‪“Thank you very much Distinguished Senator Tolu Odebiyi for this motion.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.‬

‪PRESENTATION OF BILLS

First Reading‬

‪Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 88) by Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa.‬

‪Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 88) was read the First Time.‬

‪Penal Code Act CAP P53 LFN (Abuja) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 111) by Senator Uche Ekwunife.‬

‪Penal Code Act CAP P53 LFN (Abuja) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 111) was read the First Time.‬

‪Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill, 2019 (SB. 130) by Senator Kashim Shettima.‬

‪Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill, 2019 (SB. 130) was read the First Time.‬

‪Federal College of Education (Technical) Ibokun (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 134) by Senator Francis Fadahunsi.‬

‪Federal College of Education (Technical) Ibokun (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 134) was read the First Time.‬

‪Teaching Hospital Development Tax Fund (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 136) by Senator Sani Musa.‬

‪Teaching Hospital Development Tax Fund (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 136) was read the First Time.‬

‪Federal University of Technology Manchok, Kaduna State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 141) by Senator Danjuma Laah.‬

‪Federal University of Technology Manchok, Kaduna State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 141) was read the First Time.‬

‪Fiscal Responsibility Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 144) by Senator Aishatu Dahiru.‬

‪Fiscal Responsibility Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 144) was read the First Time.‬

‪Petroleum Tankers Safety Bill, 2019 (SB. 145) by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.‬

‪Petroleum Tankers Safety Bill, 2019 (SB. 145) was read the First Time.‬

‪Federal University of Education Ankpa (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 146) by Senator Isah Jibrin.‬

‪Federal University of Education Ankpa (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 146) was read the First Time.‬

‪National Shea Development Council (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 147) by Senator Bima Enagi.‬

‪National Shea Development Council (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 147) was read the First Time.‬

‪CONSIDERATION OF BILLS

Second Reading‬

A Bill for an Act to make for incremental changes to Nigeria Tax and Fiscal Law and for other related matters there with, 2019 (SB. 140) by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya.

“Whatever we do as a country to raise more funds is good for the nation. Provided it does not affect the tax payer, it is a very good thing.”- Senator George Sekibo.

“The items that will be affected by this amendment are not disclosed; this particular area of personal income tax is so critical to our citizens, I want to say that it is very needful for us to have a gazetted Bill.”- Senator Gyang Istifanus.

“I want us to emphasize on the foundation of this Bill on the basis of funding the 2020 budget.”- Senator Bassey Akpan.

“We do not need to go and borrow if we are able to get capital tax – all these give us enough money to fund our budget.”- Senator Buhari Abdulfatai.

“I suggest that we allow this Bill to scale the second reading to improve the revenue purses of our country.”- Senator Sahabi Alhaji.

“Most of the tax laws are obsolete and therefore there is need for it to be renewed. There are loopholes in laws; I support general review of our laws because this is the foundation of raising revenues.”- Senator Ayo Akinyelure.

A Bill for an Act to make for incremental changes to Nigeria Tax and Fiscal Law and for other related matters there with, 2019 (SB. 140) was read the Second Time.

‪Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Finance to report in 2 weeks.‬

‪A Bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions and for other matters connected there with, 2019 (SB. 77) by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.‬

‪“I commend the DSP for bringing this important Bill. It is straightforward, what happens to women goes beyond the tertiary institutions. Girls who help in homes have not even come up to say theirs.”- Senator Uche Ekwunife.‬

‪“Women suffer a lot from men. Some men employ house helps and then convert them to sex machines. 21 years in prison is not enough punishment for the offenders.”- Senator Uche Ekwunife.‬

“A teacher is a mentor, a mentor who takes advantage of his mentee is unacceptable. The bad thing about sexual harassment is that it leaves a scar which does not go away. If you sack a lecturer, he changes school or even travels abroad. This Bill should be extended to primary and secondary schools. I commend the DSP for this Bill.”- Senator Betty Apiafi.

“The occurrence of the incidence has gone to a greater height and I believe one of the reason is we really have not come up with legislation to check this ugly incident. What should be our concern is how to protect the victims, the legislation must have protection for the victims and provide serious sanctions or punishment for the perpetrators.”- Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

“I want to say that everywhere in Nigeria today, on campuses today male students, cultists equally harass and rape female students, a lot of girls have had to flee campuses and hostels because of cultists who have to force these girls against their will.”- Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

“To an extent, even female student harass male students, what is ugly is ugly! I am supporting this Bill because there must be serious consequences. We must get to a point where this thing really must be checked.”- Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

“Teachers are the second parents of any child; this Bill should be approved and should go into public hearing and be passed into act.”- Senator Eyakenyi Akon.

‪A Bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions and for other matters connected there with, 2019 (SB. 77)‬ was read the Second Time.

‪Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report in 2 weeks.‬

“This is one Bill that has a very universal acceptance not only to Senate but to every Nigerian parent. We will like to see an environment where our females are fully protected. We are cultured people; we will always protect our female regardless of their age and status. How can we ensure that the female bankers do not go through the kind of indecent request or assault on their lives by whoever is the boss. We should be looking at other ways where our females are protected.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

‪A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Education, Kontagora and for other matters connected there with, 2019 (SB. 05) by Senator Aliyu Sabi.‬

“I want to support this Bill and would also ask my Distinguished colleagues to approve it for second reading.”- Senator Eyakenyi Akon.

‪A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Education, Kontagora and for other matters connected there with, 2019 (SB. 05) was read the Second Time.‬

‪Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report in 2 weeks.‬

‪A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Education, Illo and for other related matters, 2019 (SB. 06) by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya.‬

‪A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Education, Illo and for other related matters, 2019 (SB. 06) was read the Second Time.‬

‪Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report in 2 weeks.‬

MOTIONS

Urgent need to address the prevalence of modern slavery in Nigeria by Senator Uba Sani.

Senator Sadiq Umar seconds the motion.”All resources required should be provided to protect our children.”

Senate resolved to:

Urge the newly established Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other relevant Federal Government Agencies to intensify surveillance, embark on awareness creation with special focus on land, sea and air borders as a step towards curbing the prevalence of modern slavery; Direct the Federal Ministry of Health to as matter of urgency, provide medical materials and all other necessary support as may be necessary to the victims; Urge the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to set up State Task Force to fight against modern slavery and child trafficking in Kaduna Stars and replicate this across the whole country; Mandate the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to set up a joint technical team that will promote inter-agency cooperation, deepen synergy for effective intelligence sharing and see to the eradication of forces labour, modern slavery, human trafficking and an end to child Labour by 2030; Direct the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) strictly adheres to the global best practices by discouraging media parade of victims of modern slavery so as to avoid stigmatization and violation of fundamental human rights of the victims; and Increase budgetary allocation for the management of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to aid the agency in preventing and eliminating modern slavery in Nigeria. The need to monitor the Nigerian Flare Commercialization Programme towards ending Gas Flaring by 2020 by Senator Betty Apiafi.

Senator Aliyu Sabi seconds the motion.

Senate resolved to:

Mandate the Committee on Gas to monitor the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP); Review and recommend upwards penalty for non-compliance in line with global best practices; and Urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to intensify efforts to diversify from crude oil to Natural Gas Production.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that plenary be adjourned to another legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Thursday, 7th November, 2019.

GavelBangs

New Media Unit