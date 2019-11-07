Nigerian Senate Proceedings for Thursday 7th November 2019

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON led the Principal Officers into the chambers; took the official prayers; and began the day’s proceedings at 10:25 am.

‪Senator Michael Nnachi moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Wednesday, 6th November 2019. Senator Kabir Barkiya seconded.‬

‪PETITION‬

‪Senator Theodore Orji raised a petition on behalf of a constituency member on his unlawful dismissal from the Police Force.‬

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report in 2 weeks.

PRESENTATION OF BILLS–

First Reading

Proceeds of Crime Bill, 2019 (HB. 64) by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya.

Proceeds of Crime Bill, 2019 (HB. 64) was read the First Time.

Federal Polytechnic Aba (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 10) by Senator Theodore Orji.

Federal Polytechnic Aba (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 10) was read the First Time.

Federal Character Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 57) by Senator Mpigi Barinada.

Federal Character Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 57) was read the First Time.

Nigerian Latin Village Ibadan (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 68) by Senator Stella Oduah.

Nigerian Latin Village Ibadan (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 68) was read the First Time.

National Biotechnology Development Agency (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 71) by Senator Gyang Istifanus.

National Biotechnology Development Agency (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 71) was read the First Time.

Nigerian Tea and Coffee Development Council (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 100) by Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf.

Nigerian Tea and Coffee Development Council (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 100) was read the First Time.

Older Persons (Rights and Privileges) Bill, 2019 (SB. 114) by Senator Francis Ezenwa.

Older Persons (Rights and Privileges) Bill, 2019 (SB. 114) was read the First Time.

Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, 2019 (SB. 123) by Senator Kwari Suleiman.

Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, 2019 (SB. 123) was read the First Time.

Geospatial Information Regulation Bill, 2019 (SB. 131) by Senator Kashim Shettima.

Geospatial Information Regulation Bill, 2019 (SB. 131) was read the First Time.

Payment System Bill, 2019 (SB. 148) by Senator Sadiq Umar.

Payment System Bill, 2019 (SB. 148) was read the First Time.

Power and Petroleum Safety Institute, Oraifite (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 149) by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Power and Petroleum Safety Institute, Oraifite (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 149) was read the First Time.

CONSIDERATION A BILL-

Second Reading

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State to provide full-time courses in technology, applied science, management and other fields of studies and to make provisions for the general administration and other related matters, 2019 (SB. 34) by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“I rise to second the motion that this Bill is taken for the second reading. This is a straightforward Bill. The Bill should be given expedient hearing and should be passed.”- Senator George Sekibo.

“This is a straightforward Bill and should be sent to the Committee level. I support this Bill, education is paramount.”- Senator Philip Aduda.

“The whole world is now going digital, any attempt to create that awareness to our younger ones should be supported. For that, I want to support this Bill and I want to implore my other colleagues so this can be sent to the Committee for further deliberation.”- Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“The facts speak for themselves and I need to say clearly that I support this Bill wholeheartedly.”- Senator Sandy Onor.

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State to provide full-time courses in technology, applied science, management and other fields of studies and to make provisions for the general administration and other related matters, 2019 (SB. 34) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committees on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report in 4 weeks.

“Let me congratulate the DSP, Ovie Omo-Agege and all those that contributed to the Bill, the time has come for this country to look into the direction of relevant education. Our assistance has to be functional. This Bill seeks to train young people in the educational sector of the economy and we should extend this beyond the federal polytechnics. We just have to do the same and no amount of investment will be too much.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

MOTIONS

Urgent need for the Federal Government to complete Kagara Dam and One Million Gallon (1 Mgd) Water Treatment Plant by Senator Musa Sani.

“I support the need for this project to be completed, let me point out that this area is rich in mineral resources and with the project of this nature, it will serve the people of the community with clean water. I, therefore, call on my colleagues to support this motion in totality.”- Senator Aliyu Sabi.

"Water resources are necessary, if this project is completed, the people will enjoy it. If the dam is completed the people will engage in more meaningful activities."- Senator Uche Ekwunife.

“Water resources are necessary, if this project is completed, the people will enjoy it. If the dam is completed the people will engage in more meaningful activities.”- Senator Oloriegbe Yahaya.

“What needs to be done is to send this Bill to the Committee. I want to support this motion and move the prayers.”- Senator Philip Aduda.

“For a project of this magnitude to be abandoned, it calls for a critical review. I am in support of this motion, every prayer here should be approved and forwarded to the Committee.”- Senator Christopher Ekpenyong.

Senate resolved to:

Mandate its Committee on Water Resources to investigate the delay behind the delay in the execution of the projects since the renegotiation only the year 2001 despite budgetary allocations over the year and report back to the Senate for appropriate actions; and Call on the Federal Government to consider the socio-economic importance of the project to the life of the people and the extent of the work done so far and see to the completion of the project without further delay.

“It is very important that we continue to oversight when we legislate; having passed this resolution we also need to follow it up. Let me congratulate all our colleagues who have contributed to the debate in this motion.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

Illegal security activities by Messrs OMSL Limited at the safe anchorage area of Lagos ports and the need to investigate their excesses by Senator George Sekibo.

Senate resolved to:

Mandate the Committees on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance to carry out a comprehensive investigation on this lingering infraction among the agencies with a view to resolving security impasse to the brink the nation; and Mandate the Committees on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance to investigate the activities of Messrs OMSL Limited and other security agencies at the safe anchorage area of Lagos ports to determine the legality of their claim and report in 4 weeks.

“Our Committees on Navy, Marine Transport and Finance you have a big task, in 4 weeks we expect you would have conducted a serious mandate and report to the House the Senate. Committee on Navy will be the lead Committee.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

Tragic fuel tanker fire disaster in Onitsha, Anambra State by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Stella Oduah and Senator Uche Ekwunife.

“The incident is a sad one. We need to ensure drunk drivers do not drive. We urge the Federal Government to intervene. Every market of this size must have a huge presence of Fire Service.”- Senator Stella Oduah.

“FRSC should be looking at the quality of our drivers that drive our lorries and the vehicles, the fire service should provide fire equipment in all major markets across the country so that if it happens there will be an immediate solution. All the prayers should be taken and the amendment that fire service should be provided in all the major markets should be approved.”- Senator Uche Ekwunife.

“On behalf of the good people of Enugu, I commiserate with those that have lost their lives and for those injured, I pray for quick recovery and the resuscitation of those who lost their valuables. The fire service in Anambra State should also review their activities.”- Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

"We should look at ways of preventing this avoidable incident, it is important we look at the response mechanism of Nigeria in response to an emergency. As legislators, it behoves on us to make far-reaching decisions."

Senate resolved to:

Observe a minute silence in honour of all those who died in the fuel tanker fire incidence of Wednesday, 16th October 2016; Send a delegation to visit and commiserate with the victims and the people of Anambra State; Urge the Government of Anambra State to unravel the reasons why Fire Service In Anambra State could not speedily respond to the emergency with a view to curtailing such incident in future; Commend the Federal Government for the promise to assist the victims and the affected traders with relief materials and to work with Anambra State Government to forestall future fire incidences; Urge the Federal Government to include financial support in the package to the affected persons to enable them to restart their businesses; Urge the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to work in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to carry out a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to the accident that led to the fuel tanker fire, with a view to prosecuting anyone found culpable in this preventable fire incident; Accelerate the passage of the Petroleum Tankers Safety Bill; and Urge the Federal Government through the Fire Service to provide fire fighting equipment in all major market.