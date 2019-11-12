Woman arraigned for biting off apprentice’s cheek

The police on Tuesday arraigned a businesswoman, Lovina Chukwuekezi, 34, in a Magistrates’ Court in Ojo, Lagos for allegedly biting off her apprentice’s cheek.

The police charged Chuwuekezi along with her husband, Patrick, 51, with five counts of conspiracy, provocation, causing bodily harm, assault and neglect.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 24 at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos.

Uche said that the first defendant fought with her apprentice, Chinasa Nnamane, after a misunderstanding.

According to him, the first defendant grabbed the complainant by the cheeks and bite it off.

The prosecutor said that the second defendant, who witnessed the fight, failed to take step to assist the badly injured complainant.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 55, 246, 247, 248, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.A. Adesanya admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 15, 2020 for mention. (NAN)