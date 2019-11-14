EFCC Seeks Robust Partnership, Collaboration With DPR

November 14, 2019
The EFCC has sought increased collaboration and robust partnership with the Department of Petroleum Resources. DPR, in the fight against economic and financial crimes and corruption in the extractive industry sector. The call for a sustained synergy and robust collaboration was made today, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, during a courtesy visit by the Lagos Zonal Head of the Commission, Mohammed Rabo on behalf of the Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, to the Department’s office in Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“On behalf of the Acting Chairman of the Commission, I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the Director and the entire staff of DPR for the sustained support, collaboration and robust partnership the Commission has always enjoyed which has helped us immensely in the pursuit of our mandate”,
he stated.

