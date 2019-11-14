Gov. Buni Approves Funds for Graduating Medical Students’ MDCN Registration

…44 Veterinary Medical Students Placed on Government’s Payroll

His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved N20.5 million for the payment of fees for 42 graduating medical students to register with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The registration is a necessary condition for the new graduates to practice as medical doctors.

The governor has also approved the recruitment of 44 veterinary medical students who have been placed on the government’s payroll.

The approvals are part of His Excellency Governor Buni’s continuing effort to ensure adequate and well-trained manpower in the state’s healthcare sector.



Abdullahi Bego