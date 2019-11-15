Bayelsa: INEC moves sensitive materials to RACs, calls for peace

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun distribution of sensitive materials to various Registration Area Centres (RACs) in Bayelsa ahead of the Saturday governorship election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the distribution on Friday in Yenagoa reports that INEC officers, party agents, both national and international observers were present early at the Central Bank of Nigeria for the exercise.

Mr Monday Udoh, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC), told journalists that INEC was fully ready to conduct a credible election for the people.

“We are here to observe and monitor the movement of the materials; the sensitive materials are ballot paper, result sheets and card readers.

“The distribution is moving smoothly, the security agents are here and the National Union of Road Transporter Workers (NURTW) are also with us. The police have deployed many of their men for this and the election proper.

“The electorate should be civil, peaceful, conduct themselves well and listen to instructions, especially from the security personnel,” he said.

On court granting APC stay of execution to participate in the contest, the REC said, “For now, the political parties are participating unless if there is any order, we can disqualify the affected party”.

But Mr Tari Ere, a local government party agent for All Progressives Congress (APC) for Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, expressed worried over seeming unavailable materials, including result sheets.

“What is keeping us here are wards 9, 10, 11 voters registers and we are good to go; although, we are having some issues in ward 15 Southern Ijaw, result sheets were not available.

“But they brought a replacement sheet, which has been certified, so we are good to go and we are very comfortable with the distribution processes,” Ere said.

Also, Mr Victor Ateki, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent for Brass Local Government Area of the state, expressed worry over their materials passing through Nembe due to the crisis in the area.