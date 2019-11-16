FG Reiterates its Resolve to Revitalize 9,844 Primary Health Centres Nation-Wide – Dr. Ehanire

ABUJA (Min of Health Report) – The Federal Government in collaboration with the States and Local Government Areas in Nigeria, has reiterated her resolve to revitalize 9,844 Primary Health Centers, in all the political wards across the country, as operating manual for the Universal Health Coverage (UCH).

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known during a media chat with the executive members of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), in his office, in Abuja, recently.

Dr. Ehanire noted that some General Hospitals in some States are in a deplorable state and needed to be put in shape to handle complicated health issues from the Primary Health Centers. He further urged State governments to introduce Social Health Insurance Scheme as a guarantee for the treatment of patients at minimal cost.

The Minister assured that the Ministry would continue to work closely and share information with the Association as required. He advised the Journalists to always report the Ministry correctly and could as well approach the Deputy Director of Information in the Ministry, for any piece of information required or clarifications on any issues at any time for immediate response and action.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. E. Mamora, assured the Association that there would be regular meetings and interactions with the Ministry. However, he informed that his office is open for journalists for verification of information.

While speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), Mr. Hassan Zaggi commended the Ministers for their appointments as the Ministers’ for Health. He reminded them that expectations from Nigerians and also the Journalists are very high.

Mr. Zaggi stated that the Association is willing to work closely with the Ministry for maximum coverage of the Ministry’s activities. He said that the ANHEJ is soliciting for access to information on the activities and programs of the Ministry, in addition regular and quick responses for any required information.

He informed the Ministers that the Association is planning to hold its Annual Health Conference, and is soliciting for the Ministry’s support.

The Chairman used the opportunity to inform the Minister that he is expected to declare the Annual Conference open.

Enefaa Bob-Manuel

Head (Media & Public Relations)