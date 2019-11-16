The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri in company of his wife cast their ballot in ward 6, unit 3 and 4 respectively at his home town Sampou in Kolokuma /Opokuma Local Government Area.
Despite the late arrival of electoral materials, voting and accreditation commenced simultaneously while there was no issues of card reader malfunctioning.
He commended the process as smooth and peaceful as voters conducted themselves orderly.
He frowned at electoral violence recorded in some parts of Yenagoa earlier.
PDP Governorship Candidate, Douye Diri Casts Ballot
The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri in company of his wife cast their ballot in ward 6, unit 3 and 4 respectively at his home town Sampou in Kolokuma /Opokuma Local Government Area.
