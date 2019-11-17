INEC Begins Announcement of Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has begun the declaration of the results of Kogi State governorship election held on Saturday.

Also, expected to be declared are the results of the rerun election into the Kogi West Senatorial District.

The declaration of the result is being held under tight security, with police armoured tanks and patrol vehicles deployed ‎around the INEC office and the collation centre in Lokoja.

Prof James Apam, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kogi State said earlier this morning that results from six local governments are already available for declaration.

While observers, top INEC chiefs have taken their seats inside the Mahmood Yakubu Hall where the announcement is to take place, many journalists have been barred from entering the hall.

INEC officials claim that the restriction of access to journalist is due to limitation of space in the hall.

Results declared:

Ogori/Magongo Local Govt

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

SDP 244