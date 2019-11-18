Maryam Sanusi elected 1st NIPR FCT female Chairman … assures close collaboration with Govt.

As part of measures to bring forward its best foot for the task of enhancing the PR profession, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, FCT Chapter has elected Hajiya Maryam Sanusi as the first female Chairman to take charge of the body’s affairs for the next two years.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Abuja after inauguration as the 10th Chairman of the Chapter, Hajiya Sanusi said that the new position was a trust which she intends to manage professionally in the overall interest of the Institute and the profession.

“Though the task ahead is enormous, I am ready to work with all stakeholders and put in extra effort towards placing the Chapter on a greater and enviable heights.”

Sanusi emphasized that her emergence as the first female Chairman of the Flagship Chapter after almost three (29 yrs) decades of its existence was a prove of evidence that the Institute believes in women’s capability to lead, noting that the trust was an honour she would carefully manage for common good.

Speaking on the just concluded conference with the theme “The Leadership Question: Search for 21st Century Leaders”, she said that the issue of governance remained a critical element in societal development and nation building, especially in African continent where qualitative leadership has come in short supply.

“As Nigerians, we need to begin to pay serious attention to issues of leadership and governance. I’m glad that the theme attracted quality discussion from notable personalities at the conference, and I think it is a topic that should be further explored for national development.”

The Chairman assured that she will work closely with relevant government agencies to ensure that the Institute enjoys the needed government support, stressing that NIPR is a legal, responsible and reputable entity that could add great value to policies and programmes of the government.

Sanusi, a Deputy Director Information and the Spokesperson of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, pointed out that “the burden of relevance lies on the capacity of members” said her administration will address the issue of capacity building among members to equip them with requisite skills that would prepare them to tackle the challenges facing the Public Relations industry.

Other officers elected at the AGM, included: Stanley Ogadigo, Vice Chairman; Austin Chijioke, Secretary; Tanyishi Ahyenopwa, Assistant Secretary; Inimfom Etuk, Public Relations Officer; Ayodeji Adedoyin, Auditor; Chiamaka Obi-Okafor, Financial Secretary.

Also on the list of elected officers were: James Odey, Treasurer; and Tope Ojeme, Provost; Tayo Haastrup, immediate past Chairman as Ex-Officio i; Tahir Muktar, Ex-Officio ii; and Chinwe Ogbuka, Ex-Officio iii.

Inimfom Etuk

Public Relations Officer

NIPR, FCT