SSASCGOC Tasks FG on Stringent Sanctions to Curb Crime

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) says federal government must ensure stringent sanctions to curb crime in the country.

The Association in a communique at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Ilorin said that the rate of crime in the country remained a major threat to the national security.

The communique was signed by Mr Muhammad Yunusa the president and Ayo Olorunfemi, the Secretary General.

“The association notes with dismay the incessant act of crime and its escalation which forms major threats to Nigeria’s national security.

“Stringent sanctioning and deterrence mechanisms are suggested to control crimes where criminal opportunism and impunity prevail over and above deterrence, ” it said.

It appreciated the federal government for the closure of the land borders and called for the support of local famers and manufacturer s to boost local production and the economy.

It urged government to put in place palliatives to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians living around the border areas.

On the new minimum wage, it commended president Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Act and called for full implementation by all adding that government should try to clear unpaid federal and state staff claims.

On Communication Satellite, it noted that to fight insecurity in the country, government needed to fund the launch of NIGCOMSAT 2 and 3.

“In addition, we call on the federal government to partner NIGCOMSAT as a technology partner to drive the digital and financial inclusion policy for millions of Nigerians in the rural communities.

“There should be enforcement of local content order 003/005 in favour of NIGCOMSAT so that agencies like NTA and NNPC can patronise it instead of using foreign satelite operators,” it said.

The association further commended government on the on going reconstruction of roads and called for speedy completion to reduce sufferings and huge loss of revenue.

“Government at all level need to create economic policies that will genuinely alleviate poverty in the country,” it added.

On governance, it frowned at appointment of politicians as Chief Executive Officers of statutory corporations and government-owned companies as it seemed that they were used for political settlements rather than performance. (NAN)