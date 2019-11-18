Three Suspects Plead Guilty to Internet Fraud in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday 15th November 2019 arraigned four suspects on offences that border on internet and other related fraud.





The Suspects: Chilaka Dickson, Abdulahi Abubakar, Olayiwola Azeez, and Enoch Oluyode were docked on four separate charges before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the State Capital.

The charge against one the defendants reads, ” That you, Abdulahi Abubakar ( Alias David John) sometime between July and October, 2017 , at Ilorin within the Judicial division of the Kwara State High Court, while acting as one Barrister David John; a Legal Practitioner and notary public in Kwara State with Yahoo mail account as [email protected] did cheat one Anthony Galind with email by fraudulently inducing him in delivering to you the sum of $200.00 (Two hundred dollars) under the guise of procuring a marriage certificate between him and an alleged Melissa Cromwell, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.”



The defendants with the exception of Enoch Oluyode, pleaded guilty as charged. But Oluyode claimed innocence of the criminal charge brought against him.



Items such as phones, laptops, money and a bag full of charms recovered from the defendants were tendered and admitted as Exhibits.



Prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja urged the court to convict the defendants that pleaded guilty and fix a date to open the case against Oluyode.



Justice Abdulgafar adjourned the matter till Tuesday November 19, for further hearing.









15 November, 2019