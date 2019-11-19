Buhari to Sign Executive Order to End Open Defecation in Nigeria

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon sign an Executive Order, aimed at stopping open defecation across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Engineer Adamu made this disclosure during the Ministerial Press Briefing, held on Friday, 15th November, in Abuja, to acquaint Journalists about Federal Government’s actions and programmes towards the National launch and flag – off of the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign’ scheduled to be performed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, 19th November, 2019 at Eagle Square by 11am in Abuja.

He noted that Nigeria occupies the first position in Africa and second in the world next to India in the practice of open defecation, he emphasized that open defecation is a bad practice and should be stopped.

He therefore urged Nigerians to adopt a behavioral and cultural change towards hygiene promotion, saying the changes will go a long way in curbing the menace of open defecation in the country and ultimately stop it before the set target year of 2025.

He noted that some State Governors have started making legislation against open defecation while appealing to government at all levels to provide basic facilities to achieve Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025.



Kenechukwu Offie (Mrs.)

Director (Information)