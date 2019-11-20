Yahoo Boy Bags Six Months Imprisonment in Ibadan

News
November 20, 2019
Twenty-one-year-old internet fraudster, Adeleke Oluwaseyi was on Monday, November 18, 2019, handed a six months jail term by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

He was found guilty of a one-count charge of impersonation, filed against him by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which contravenes Section 22(3) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.

Besides the jail term, the convict was ordered to restitute $USD150 (One hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) to his victim through the Federal Government. He also forfeited his Samsung J3, Infinix and Kigtel phones as well as his Lenovo laptop to the Federal Government.

Oluwaseyi, who claimed to be eight months into online dating fraud was arrested in June, 2019, having operated with the pseudo, name Patrick Bob and claimed to be an American citizen.

Following his plea of guilt, EFCC’s counsel Ifeanyi Agwu prayed the court to sentence him in accordance with the plea bargain agreement he entered with the prosecution.

EFCC

