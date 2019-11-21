Ministry of Petroleum Agency Discovers Illegal Refinery in Kano

The department of Petroleum Resources Kano directorate has sealed off two facilities over alleged involvement in illegal processing of substance suspected to be petroleum Resources. The two illegal refineries were discovered in two communities on the outskirts of Kano metropolis in Gezawa local government area of the state.

The illegal refineries were discovered via covered intelligence gathering by the DPR in collaboration with the operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano state command.

The Operations Controller DPR Kano and Jigawa command, Alhaji Musa Zarumi Tambawal who led the enforcement team of the DPR to seal the facilities said analysis are ongoing to ascertain what actually is been produced at the illegal refineries.

DPR